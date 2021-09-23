LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Pop singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes is bringing his world tour to Las Vegas.
Mendes will peform his latest smash hit "Summer of Love" along with his many others when his Wonder: The World Tour stops at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 15, 2022.
The tour announce follows Mendes’ most recent album Wonder, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200, making Mendes one of three male artists ever to score four #1 albums by 22 years old, as well as his new hit single, “Summer of Love” with Tainy.
Mendes will be joined by special guest Tate McRae.
Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale on Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. (PT) You can buy them online by clicking here.
