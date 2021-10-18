LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Shark Reef Aquarium on the Las Vegas Strip is getting in the Halloween spirit by transforming into "Hallow Reef."
According to a news release, as part of the festivities, "the exhibit will transform into an interactive Halloween experience adding tricks and treats at every corner, welcoming all ghouls and goblins to show off their Halloween spirit with the most unique land and sea creatures."
Hallow Reef will run from Oct. 29-31 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Admission is $5 at the Shark Reef Aquarium Box Office for children 12 years old and under who wear a costume. Complimentary trick or treating candy is available, the release notes. Children must be accompanied by a ticketed adult and reservations are recommended in advance.
The venue is teaming up American Red Cross of Southern Nevada to host a blood drive on Friday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Held in the Mandalay Bay South Convention Center, Room Lagoon H, all participating donors and guests will be entered to win annual passes and a two-night stay at Mandalay Bay and receive one complimentary admission to Shark Reef Aquarium and the Undersea Explorer Virtual Reality Theater. Vouchers valid through Dec. 15 and reservations are recommended in advance, according to the release.
Appointments are required to make a blood donation. Visit online at RedCrossBlood.org and search sponsor code “SHARKREEF” to make an appointment.
