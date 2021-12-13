LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Country star Shania Twain has announced her final shows for her residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.
In addition to her 8 shows in Feb. 2022, Twain will perform her last 16 shows starting on June 3, 2022.
Since opening in December of 2019, Twain, who serves as creative director of the show, has made several updates to the production, including seasonal surprises for the holidays as well as for her upcoming Valentine’s Day weekend performances.
Here are the 16 dates added for Shania Twain's Let's Go! residency:
June 2022: 3, 4, 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18
August 2022: 26, 27, 31
September 2022: 2, 3, 7, 9, 10
Tickets go on sale Friday, December 17 at 10 a.m. (PT) You can buy them online by clicking here.
