LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Country singer Shania Twain is staying in Las Vegas a little longer by adding more dates to her residency at Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.
Shania is marking the 25th anniversary of her album, The Woman In Me this week. So in honor of that, she has added 14 new dates to her Let's Go residency.
Shania performs some of her biggest hits and dazzles the audience with her stage and costume changes.
The additional 14 performances going on sale are:
Aug. 2020: 21, 22, 26, 28, 29
Sept. 2020: 2, 5, 6
Dec. 2020: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12
Ticket prices start at $60 and go on sale Friday, February 14 at 10 a.m. (PST) They can be purchased by clicking here.
