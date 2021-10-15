LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The nationally traveling hard seltzer fest, Seltzerland, which sold out in over a dozen other cities across the U.S. will head to Las Vegas.
Seltzerland will happen on Oct. 23 at Angel Park Golf Course located at 100 S. Rampart Blvd.
Attendees are invited to leisurely walk the course while sampling from over 100 flavors of hard seltzer.
Brands large and small will participate including White Claw, Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer, Vizzy and Playamar (Jose Cuervo Seltzer).
Attendees will also get to have some food bites, photo opps and even score some free swag.
Tickets are on sale now for $39 and can be found by visiting www.seltzerland.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.