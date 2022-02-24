FILE - Sean Penn arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Flag Day" in Los Angeles on Aug. 11, 2021. Penn is in Ukraine to continue work on a documentary about the country’s conflict with Russia. The Office of the President wrote in a Facebook post Thursday that Penn attended press briefings, met with Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk and spoke to journalists and military about the Russian invasion. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)