LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The cast of the sitcom "Schitt's Creek" will give fans the ultimate behind-the-scenes experience when they take the stage for Schitt's Creek: Up Close & Personal at The Cosmopolitan on Saturday, October 19.
During the event, the cast will show behind-the-scenes footage from their show, share personal stories from the set and hold a question and answer session from the crowd.
Cast members slated to appear include Emmy Award-winning actors Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara and breakout stars Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire and Noah Reid.
"Schitt’s Creek" is a widely-popular Canadian sitcom that premiered in 2015. The scripted, 30-minute sitcom follows a wealthy family who suddenly find themselves broke and forced to live in Schitt’s Creek, a small town they once bought as a joke. Its final season will be airing in 2020 on CBC in Canada, and on Pop in the United States. The show's past seasons are currently available for streaming on Netflix.
Ticket prices for Schitt’s Creek: Up Close & Personal begin at $49 and will go on sale on Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. (PST) You can purchase them by clicking here.
