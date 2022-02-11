LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- This Valentine's Day, couples have the chance to get married or renew their vows at Denny's on Fremont for free.
The offer is only available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on February 14.
The Denny's Valentine's Day package includes use of the onsite chapel and officiant, reception with music and a champagne toast, and two wedding t-shirts and two Original Grand Slams.
For the first time, couple can livestream their wedding on the Denny's YouTube channel so friends and family can join in the celebration.
Anyone interested can book their reservation at www.dennys.com/vegas-weddings or by calling the Denny’s at (702) 471–0056.
If you miss the free opportunity on Valentine's Day, Denny's on Fremont is available all year for weddings and vow renewals, but packages start at $199.
