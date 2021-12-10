LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For anyone looking for nontraditional ways to celebrate the holiday season, a Las Vegas business has something for you.
The Official "Saw" Escape room is open all year long, but owner and creator, Jason Egan said the holidays are an especially busy time. He said it's a good opportunity to bond with and spend time with family and friends.
For tickets, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.