LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Christmas is coming early for lovers of Hello Kitty in Las Vegas.
Sanrio is opening a Hello Kitty-inspired cafe at the Fashion Show Mall on the Las Vegas Strip.
While signage for the new location, which is located between the escalators on the bottom level near the ABC Store, indicates the cafe is "opening soon."
Currently, Sanrio has Hello Kitty Grand Cafe at the Irvine Spectrum Center in Southern California and a Hello Kitty Cafe stand out Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip.
FOX5 has reached out to both Fashion Show Mall and Sanrio for more information on the new location.
