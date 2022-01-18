LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Musician Sam Hunt will help celebrate the grand reopening of Light Nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip.
According to a news release, Light Nightclub at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino announced that its grand reopening weekend will feature performances by Wyclef Jean on Friday, Feb. 11 and Sam Hunt on Saturday, Feb. 12.
The reopening comes after a nearly two-year long closure, the release says.
For more information, visit: thelightvegas.com
