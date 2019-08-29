LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Sahara is BACK! With a pop of champagne, SLS is no more, and the prestige of the classic 1952 resort-casino brand has officially returned to the south end of the Las Vegas Strip.
"There's so much value in the past and people who love Vegas love the past of Vegas."
The $100 million transformation has taken notes from decades past with glamour of a bygone decade. A new show, "Blanc de Blanc," is meant to breathe life into the resort.
In 1947, the space was known as Club Bingo. In 1952, the renaming of Sahara drew A-list stars including Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Judy Garland and visited by The Beatles.
The boutique resort first made the announcement on June 27, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.