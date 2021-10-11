LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- SAHARA Las Vegas is looking to fill 25 positions for their new restaurant The Noodle Den.
Job fairs are taking place Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. and Oct. 14 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. The fairs will take place inside the Paradise Lounge inside SAHARA.
Candidates bilingual in Cantonese and/or Mandarin are strongly encouraged to apply.
A full list of open positions with job descriptions can be found at saharalasvegas.com/join-the-noodle-den-team.
