LAS VEGAS (FOX5) --Vegas Golden Knights player Ryan Reaves is talking about the team being in the playoffs, and he's revealing what he misses most about Las Vegas as the team continues to stay in the bubble in Canada.
He says his favorite memory so far in Edmonton actually happened during a game when he was off the ice.
"It's kind of a weird one for me. So, game 7 against Vancouver, I do my thing and I play physical, and I get kicked out. I am nervous, and I have a lot of emotions running through me. So, I am sitting in the locker room and cheering on the boys as much as I can. Then Theo scores that first goal and I don't think I celebrated a goal harder for a game that I wasn't in for. And then Tuch scores an empty netter, and then Stastny, and watching the boys walk down the hallway... man I was just so proud of the fellas for battling for that 5-minute penalty that they had to kill for me. The way they battled though that for me. That was my favorite moment in the bubble so far," Reaves said.
And while the Knights miss The Fortress, there's something they even miss more back home.
"For sure my family... my wife and my kids. This is the longest that I have ever been away from them. It's hardest on my boy who during quarantine I was home for 6 months straight and played with him everyday and then all of the sudden daddy is gone for, right now, a month and a bit. My girl was just starting to warm up to me. She is young, so I am sure she is wondering where daddy is, and it's got to be tough on the wife too," Reaves said.
He also misses seeing all the VGK fans in the game seats.
"Secondly, I miss the fans. T-Mobile is the best sports atmosphere, the best that I have ever seen, and to go from that to no fans is a little weird. You drive up to T-Mobile, and it's bumping. You get into the arena for warm-ups, and you have a party in the stands. Here, you just have music and they don't even play it that loud. So yeah, I miss the fans," Reaves said.
The Vegas Golden Knights are currently tied with Dallas 1-1 in the Western Conference Finals, They will face-off for Game 3 on Thursday night.
