LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- RuPaul is bringing his Vegas show back to the strip.
Performances for "RuPaul's Drag Race Live! Las Vegas" will begin on Aug. 5 and run all the way through Dec. 31 at the Flamingo.
Each show features six queens, including Asia O’Hara, Derrick Barry, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls, Vanessa “Vanjie” Matteo and Yvie Oddly.
The show was one of several that had to shut down shortly after making its debut back in January 2020 due to the pandemic.
Tickets for the new performances start at $49. You can but them online by clicking here.
