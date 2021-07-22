LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Rolling Stones are coming to Sin City.
The band announced the return of its No Filter tour, kicking off in the fall. The Stones will play at Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 6, 2021.
The first leg of the tour started in 2019 before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tickets go on sale Friday, July 30 at 10 a.m. For ticketing information, visit www.rollingstones.com
