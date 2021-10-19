LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Legendary rocker Rod Stewart has added more shows to his Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
Stewart will perform 10 more shows at the venue in 2022. That gives fans more chances to see his residency, Rod Stewart: The Hits.
Here's a list of the added performances:
May: 13, 14, 18, 20, 21
September: 23, 24, 28, 30
October: 1
Tickets for the new shows go on sale Saturday, Oct. 23, at 10 a.m. (PT) You can buy them online by clicking here.
