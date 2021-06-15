LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Legendary rockstar Rod Stewart is returning to the Las Vegas stage for his residency.
Stewart will be performing at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on select dates from Oct. 6-23.
He's celebrating the 10th anniversary of his residency, Rod Stewart: The Hits.
It'll feature chart-topping hits spanning Stewart’s unparalleled over five-decade career including "You Wear It Well," "Maggie May," "Da Ya Think I’m Sexy," "The First Cut is the Deepest," "Tonight’s the Night" and "Forever Young.”
Tickets start at $49 and go on sale Saturday, June 19. You can buy them online by clicking here.
