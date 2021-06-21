LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Live screenings of The Rocky Horror Picture Show are returning to Las Vegas in July.
The screening, with the live cast of Frankie's Favorite Obsession, is celebrating their 20th anniversary at 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 3 at Regency Tropicana Cinemas, 3330 E. Tropicana Ave.
Cost for entry is $11, but concessions will not be available.
Frankie's Favorite Obsession says there will be a dance party, costume contest, prizes and full audience participation.
The 1975 musical comedy horror film by Richard O'Brien became a cult classic over the decades, and has been in limited release for 46 years.
For more information, click here.
