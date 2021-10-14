LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas announced that it will again host its Rock of Horror Halloweekend celebration.
According to a news release, as part of the festivities, which are being held Oct. 28-31, guests can enjoy Halloween haunts, flash mobs and free nightly entertainment including themed, theatrical musical performances by Alter Igor on 1st Street Stage.
Organizers say there will also be an exclusive production show “Wicked Dreams,” complete with dazzling visuals, alluring dancers and aerialists on 3rd Street Stage.
On Halloween night, guests can enter a costume contest by wearing their "scariest and most wild costumes" for a chance to win first, second and third place cash prizes of $1,500, $1,000 and $500.
“We’re looking forward to welcoming guests to Fremont Street Experience for another unforgettable Halloween weekend,” said Paul McGuire, chief marketing officer of Fremont Street Experience. “I’m especially excited for the return of our popular costume contest. I can’t wait to see all the wild costumes this year, there really is no better place to people-watch on Halloween than Fremont Street Experience.”
