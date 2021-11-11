LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Las Vegas has announced Symphonic Rockshow as its headliner for its upcoming event in February 2022.
The Rock 'n' Roll Running Series is a 5K, 10K and half marathon run that takes place in different locations around the world with the focus making running as fun as possible.
The event is happening in Las Vegas again next year. The Strip at Night experience kicks off Saturday, Feb. 26 with the downtown 5K and Symphonic Rockshow concert and festival at Downtown Las Vegas Event Center. It finishes Sunday, Feb. 27 with the half marathon and 10K.
Symphonic Rockshow combines classical symphony with a rock brand style. The five piece band recreates the music of Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Queen, The Who and more.
“Since 2019 we’ve been planning for a reimagined Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas event that takes the best of what this event has offered over the years, and enhance it, including a new direction for entertainment,” said Nicole Christenson, Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Las Vegas Race Director and Las Vegas local. "The immersive Symphonic Rockshow and Downtown Las Vegas Event Center are a huge part of the new experience we will be offering to #StripatNight participants."
The Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Las Vegas will pass by the 'Welcome to Las Vegas' sign, the Fountains of Bellagio and downtown Las Vegas. The track will have a mix of DJs, traditional bands and spectator party locations. The finish line will mid-Strip at the Volcano and The Mirage Hotel & Casino.
