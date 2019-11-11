LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Rock band TOOL are bringing their North American tour to the T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Jan. 17.
The tour, which sees the band performing in some cities for the first time in over a decade, has received widespread accolades with the Los Angeles Times calling it “impeccable,” the Chicago Tribune describing the outing as a “twisting multimedia rollercoaster of a concert."
TOOL formed in 1990, releasing four multi-platinum studio albums. Their latest album, Fear Inoculum has hit #1 on the music charts.
Ticket prices for the concert range from $55 to $150. They go on sale Friday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. (PST) You can purchase them by clicking here.
