LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Due to high demand, Vegas headliner Robbie Williams has added eight more performances to his residency, "Robbie Williams Live in Las Vegas" at the Encore Theater inside Wynn Las Vegas.
Williams is one of the most decorated music artists in the world with six of the Top 100 best-selling albums in British history and 80 million album sales worldwide. He’s had 13 UK No. 1 albums, 14 No. 1 singles and a record 18 BRIT Awards – more than any other artist in music history.
The following dates have been added to Williams' residency:
July 3-4, 5, 8, 10-12, and 15
Ticket prices begin at $69.50 and go on sale Friday, Feb. 28 at 8 a.m. (PST) You can purchase them online by clicking here.
