LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Music icon Rihanna announced Friday that she will bring her clothing line Savage x Fenty to Las Vegas.
Rihanna announced that Savage x Fenty stores will open in five "Savage" cities: Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.
The Las Vegas store will be located inside the Fashion Show mall on the Strip. While the mall doesn't have an exact date for opening, the store is located on the lower level by Macy's.
