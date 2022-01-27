UPDATE (Jan. 27) -- Rihanna's Savage X Fenty store has opened its doors at the Fashion Show mall on the Las Vegas Strip.
According to the company, the story opened on Jan. 22.
The website indicates the store is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.
The store is located at 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd, Suite 1425.
Rihanna announced earlier this month at Savage X Fenty stores would open in five "Savage" cities. Las Vegas is the first of the five stores to open.
Original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Music icon Rihanna announced Friday that she will bring her clothing line Savage x Fenty to Las Vegas.
Rihanna announced that Savage x Fenty stores will open in five "Savage" cities: Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.
The Las Vegas store will be located inside the Fashion Show mall on the Strip. While the mall doesn't have an exact date for opening, the store is located on the lower level by Macy's.
