LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Latin music superstars Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin will bring their joint tour to Las Vegas this fall.
They're kicking their tour off at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 25.
The duo will perform their biggest hits for fans including "Livin' La Vida Loca" and "Bailamos."
Latin music’s newest sensation Sebastián Yatra will join the concert a special guest.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m. (PT) They can be purchased online by clicking here.
