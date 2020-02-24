LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Grammy-nominated singer, producer and songwriter Richard Marx is returning to Las Vegas for a special performance on Friday, July, 24, 2020 inside the Grand Events Center at Green Valley Ranch Resort.
This will be Marx's first solo concert since his residency at The Flamingo back in 2017.
Since then, Marx has made special appearances on the Vegas stage with headliners like Lady Antebellum.
Now, he is returning to GVR Resort to perform some of his biggest hits in a one-night only intimate show in Vegas.
Ticket prices begin at $30 and go on sale Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. (PST) You can purchase them by clicking here.
