LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Resorts World is adding more tech-forward fun by welcoming guests with three robotic puppies.
Their names are Sinatra, Stardust and Elvis.
In collaboration with aibo, built with Sony's latest technology, the resort is bringing these AI companions to the Conrad lobby.
According to the company, these robots are in their early stages of development and, just like real puppies, are ready to learn and build their own unique personalities as they interact with guests.
"This collaboration with aibo furthers our commitment to integrate technology across the resort and brings a special experience to our guests,” said Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas. "As we continue to explore a variety of tech-forward offerings for the property, we were excited to learn about this advanced AI technology and knew it would be a fun added touch for our guests. We can’t wait to see the joy these robotic puppies bring to our visitors as they arrive to our Conrad Las Vegas lobby."
With lifelike expressions and a wide array of movements, the three lobby dogs are expected to bring fun a fun element as guests arrive at the resort.
