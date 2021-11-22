LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Resorts World Las Vegas announced that hotel guests will have to pay for valet parking starting Wednesday, Nov. 24.
The resort said it will begin charging a daily rate at the Las Vegas Hilton, Conrad Las Vegas and South Porte Cochere locations on property.
Guests who utilize hotel valet will be charged a daily rate of $21 per vehicle, per 24-hour period. Those who valet their vehicles will be able to pay by credit card or room charge, the resort said.
Resorts World said self-parking garages will remain free for all guests.
