LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Actress Betty White has died, according to multiple reports. She was 99.
The "Golden Girls" star was just shy of turning 100 years old when she passed, People learned through her agent.
Her 100th birthday would have been Jan. 17, 2022.
According to a report from TMZ, law enforcement told the outlet that White died at her home Friday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
