LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Days after the tragedy at the Astroworld Festival in Texas, performer Travis Scott has canceled his scheduled weekend appearance in Las Vegas, according to a report.
Scott was set to play Day N Vegas at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, Nov. 13. However, according to Variety, due to a deadly incident in Houston, eight people were killed after fans rushed the stage.
Concertgoers were squeezed and trampled during moments of confusion. The event left Scott "too distraught" to perform this weekend, Variety said.
The dead, according to friends and family members, included a 14-year-old high school student; a 16-year-old girl who loved dancing; and a 21-year-old engineering student at the University of Dayton. The youngest was 14, the oldest 27. In addition to those victims, 13 other people remain hospitalized, with about 300 people ultimately treated for injuries.
The rapper said all attendees who bought tickets for Astroworld would be refund, the report read.
AP contributed to this report.
(3) comments
This thug isn't welcome in Las Vegas! Best the piece of trash stays away!
Good keeping the low iq criminals away
I'm glad he cancelled. He himself was an instigator in the events that took place. He was telling the crowd to beat someone up, just to have the feeling of fitting in. What a great example for young adults everywhere. This is who our children praise. God have mercy on your souls.
