LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In honor of Disney's release of "Toy Story 4," Reebok is releasing its own pair of sneakers inspired by Woody and Buzz.
The pair of adult shoes will be part of Reebok's Instapump Fury line and will be a limited release. Only a handful of pairs are expected to be distributed.
The Buzz shoe will be for the left foot, and the Woody shoe will be for the right so expect to wear mismatched shoes if you want them.
The Buzz shoe features green and purple colors and is is surrounded by black and yellow hazard strips with the word “LIGHTYEAR," making it very reminiscent of Buzz's space suit.
The Woody shoe features yellow and white with blue denim along with the signature cowhide pattern of Woody's vest.
No retail price or release date for the sneakers has been announced yet.
"Toy Story 4" opened last weekend, earning $118 million at the box office.
