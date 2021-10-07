LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Iconic rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers will make a stop in Las Vegas next year.
According to a news release, the Red Hot Chili Peppers will stop at Allegiant Stadium next August as part of the group's 32-city global stadium tour.
The band will play at Allegiant Stadium August 6 with special guests The Strokes and King Princess.
The tour will mark the return of guitarist and all round cosmic musician John Frusciante to the group, as well as the band’s first ever stadium tour in the U.S., the release said.
Red Hot Chili Peppers will be performing their career-spanning hits as well as new music from their forthcoming album.
Tickets start at $59.50 and go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. PT at RedHotChiliPeppers.com.
