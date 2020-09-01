LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lights, camera and no action. Entertainment crews from around the country and in Las Vegas shined red lights on venues nationwide for an awareness campaign focused on out-of-work venue workers and performers.
In Las Vegas, several event spaces and properties turned red on Tuesday night, starting at The Smith Center. Allegiant Stadium, the Fremont Street Experience, the Plaza Hotel, DTLV Event Center, The Space, Thomas and Mack Center and Ahern Hotel were among the other venues that participated.
At The Smith Center, Las Vegas singer Michelle Johnson served as a spokesperson alongside Brad Nelms with the We Make Events organization.
The awareness campaign is designed to show that the live events industry is on "red alert" for its survival. According to their website, the industry employs more than 12 million people and that 95% of live events in the U.S. have been shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Nevada, some live entertainment in the form of "ambient music" (existing in the background of a business like a restaurant or lounge) was allowed in the state's second phase, while ticketed events, a lifeblood of Las Vegas, are shut down nearly six months after the start of the pandemic. Much of the industry's work comes from Strip shows and conventions.
Many of the workers are 10-99, or contracted employees, who have relied on unemployment and other means during the shutdown.
Participants to the campaign on Tuesday included entertainers, equipment providers, audio and visual techs, showroom managers, behind-the-scenes crews, makeup and wardrobe, and more.
