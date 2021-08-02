LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn are getting ready to end their Las Vegas residency, but you still have a few chances to see them perform before they do.
The trio have announced their final dates for REBA, BROOKS & DUNN: Together in Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with 9 shows that will run on select dates from Dec. 1-15.
Below is a list of those scheduled shows:
Dec. 2021: 1, 3, 4, 7, 8, 10, 11, 14, 15
Reba and Brooks & Dunn have held the longest-running country residency in Vegas history, since it first kicked off in 2015.
Tickets for their last shows go on sale Friday, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. (PT) They can be purchased online by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.