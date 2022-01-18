LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Henderson is looking for emerging bands in Southern Nevada to compete in Battle of the Bands.
Submissions are open through Feb. 18.
To qualify, a representative from the city said bands must live within Southern Nevada, and at least half of their members must be under 21. The bands who submit cannot be bands actively gigging for pay.
The competition will be held on March 26.
During the competition, three top winners will be selected to perform at Henderson’s signature events, such as Hot Rod Days, and will receive cash prizes of either $1,000, $500 or $250, according to the city.
For more information on judging criteria, rules and guidelines, click here.
