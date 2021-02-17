LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Jermaine “J Young MDK” Carter is determined to release 50 new songs in 50 weeks as part of his 50/50 campaign.
He was recently diagnosed with diabetes. Carter is an official ambassador and advocate for the American Diabetes Association. With this role he holds virtual concerts, Instagram lives along with raising awareness on the non-profit.
When the pandemic started, Carter started the 50/50 campaign and since then he has released three albums in three different genres, including R&B, Rap and Alternative.
