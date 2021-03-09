LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Rapper Harm Franklin has just scored a major record deal with SKAM Artists, and he hopes his drive and success will inspire others to follow their dreams.
Franklin joined the SKAM Artists record label, which includes rap artists like Lil' Jon, Nick Cannon and Swizz Beatz.
"It's humbling, you know," said Franklin. "Just that little recognition to put some wind in the sales has shown me that I'm doing the right things around the right people and rubbing shoulders with some cool people."
Franklin just dropped his new single, "Last Year," which he says was inspired by one of the hardest times he's experience, and ironically he found success in 2020 when so many others were struggling due to the pandemic.
"It's just like 2019 was the most broke year of my life, and 2020 was like the best year of my life," Franklin said. "It's just kind of an inspiration and motivation to show people that like you never know when that year that matters most is gonna happen. Just keep grinding. Keep doing your thing."
His single, "Stunnin" got lots of listens in 2020, something Franklin says was a blessing in disguise.
"I don't even know if it would've blown up the way it did if it wasn't for everyone being at home, bored, dancing, trying to make themselves happy," Franklin said.
You can now find his music on all streaming platforms.
