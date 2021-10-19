LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Public Enemy co-founder Flavor Flav is accused of domestic battery in Henderson, according to the police department.
Henderson Police Department said that officers responded to the 2000 block of Prometheus Court, near Robindale Road and Green Valley Road, in reference to a domestic disturbance at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Oct. 4.
According to police, Flavor Flav, whose real name is William Jonathan Drayton, Jr., was placed into custody for one count of domestic battery, a misdemeanor violation of NRS 200.485.1A.
Drayton was transported to the Henderson Detention Center where he was booked accordingly, police said via email.
Attorneys for Drayton, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, provided the below statement:
In alleged domestic violence cases, there are often two sides to the story and we will explain our side in the courtroom not in the media.
