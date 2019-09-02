Celebrities ring in 2016 in Las Vegas

Fetty Wap poses on the red carpet at Marquee Las Vegas inside The Cosmopolitan before his NYE performance on Dec. 31, 2015.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after allegedly punching a valet on the Strip.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed Fetty Wap, legally known as Willie Maxwell, 28, was arrested at approximately 8:30 a.m. Sept. 1 on three battery counts.

LVMPD said Maxwell hit an employee of a property located near the 3400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard.

TMZ reports that Maxwell punched a valet at the Mirage Hotel and Casino at least three times.

Court records indicate Maxwell's next court appearance was set for Oct. 31.

