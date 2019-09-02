LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after allegedly punching a valet on the Strip.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed Fetty Wap, legally known as Willie Maxwell, 28, was arrested at approximately 8:30 a.m. Sept. 1 on three battery counts.
LVMPD said Maxwell hit an employee of a property located near the 3400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. TMZ reported that Maxwell punched a valet at the Mirage Hotel and Casino at least three times.
LVMPD said Maxwell had three battery charges for three different employees he allegedly hit.
Court records indicate Maxwell's next court appearance was set for Oct. 31.
