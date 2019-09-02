Rapper Fetty Wap aka Willie Maxwell II

Willie Maxwell II aka Fetty Wap (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after allegedly punching a valet on the Strip.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed Fetty Wap, legally known as Willie Maxwell, 28, was arrested at approximately 8:30 a.m. Sept. 1 on three battery counts.

LVMPD said Maxwell hit an employee of a property located near the 3400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. TMZ reported that Maxwell punched a valet at the Mirage Hotel and Casino at least three times.

LVMPD said Maxwell had three battery charges for three different employees he allegedly hit.

Court records indicate Maxwell's next court appearance was set for Oct. 31.

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(3) comments

DesertDonna52
DesertDonna52

Is there any doubt that rappers are criminals and hoods?

Report Add Reply
Thud
Thud

Looks like the Valet got a good shot in,

Report Add Reply
Hawks15
Hawks15

Too bad he didn't get shot. One less nap rap singer would have been good.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.