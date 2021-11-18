LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Rail Explorers attraction in Boulder City is inviting guests to throw on their favorite "ugly sweater" and take part in a holiday-themed tour around Boulder City.
As part of the holiday-themed tours, Rail Explorers says that guests who book evening tours from Dec. 10 through Dec. 31 will be greeted by the Rail Explorers Elves and receive cookies and hot chocolate.
From Dec. 17 through Dec. 26, guests can win prizes for donning the best ugly sweater.
Rail Explorers says that all tours are now eight miles round trip and start and end at the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Boulder City. The tours include a 20-minute break at Railroad Pass rail-side picnic area.
For more information, visit: www.railexplorers.net.
