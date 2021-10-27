LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Rail Explorers attraction in Boulder City is inviting guests to put on their Halloween costumes and go for a ride on pedal-powered rail bikes.
According to a news release, guests are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31 for evening rides at 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
The attraction says it will host costume contests after every tour and winners will receive a Rail Explorers hat.
Rail Explorers says that all tours are now eight miles round trip and start and end at the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Boulder City,. The tours include a 20-minute break at Railroad Pass rail-side picnic area.
