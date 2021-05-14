LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- DJ Turner attended the Raiders rookie minicamp this past week. He was one of 20 players in attendance. During camp, he worked with Raiders Wide Receivers Coach Edgar Bennett.
Turner graduated from the University of Maryland in 2019, choosing to use his fifth year of eligibility to play for the University of Pittsburgh.
During his first and only season with the Panthers, Turner was awarded a First-Team All-ACC award for his special team’s work, as well as earning an All-ACC Player of the Week award twice at the receiver position.
