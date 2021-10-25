LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Pumpkin season is upon us! In honor of Pumpkin Day on Oct. 26, a survey breaks down the most popular pumpkin foods in each state.
Pumpkin bread is the leading choice, with 13 states preferring it. Those states include WA, GA, VA, TN, OR, CO, CT, AL, AR, MN, VT, AK and ND.
Pumpkin pancakes, cookies, and pie all tied for second place with 11 states each.
Those who preferred pumpkin pancakes were FL, PA, NJ, IL, MA, MN, NV, NH, RI, NM, and DE. Those who liked pumpkin cookies the most were OH, AZ, IN, UT, MI, KA, LA, HI, ME, ID, and WY. Meantime, those who preferred pumpkin pie were NC, MI, MD, WI, KY, OK, IA, NE, WV, MI, and SD.
Pumpkin spice lattes were the top pumpkin food in only four states, including NY, CA, TX, and SC.
The survey was based on the mentions of pumpkin over the last month from in-feed and story posts on Instagram.
