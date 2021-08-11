LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Another major music festival is returning to Las Vegas.
Psycho Las Vegas is returning to Mandalay Bay from August 20-22.
The lineup includes some of the biggest rock and metal bands on the scene including The Flaming Lips, Danzig and Mastodon.
Tickets can be purchased at VivaPsycho.com.
