LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Psycho Las Vegas festival happening at Mandalay Bay during Aug. 16-18 is adding some more bands to its packed lineup of rock and metal music.
Sumac and Weedeater have been added to the lineup for Saturday and Sunday. Altogether, the festival at Mandalay Bay Events Center will feature more than 70 bands including The Original Misfits, Mogwai, Clutch and Opeth.
In addition to the entertainment, guests can also participate in the making of a music video for the heavy metal band High on Fire. That will be happening on Friday, Aug. 16 at 7:15 p.m.
There is a blackjack tournament happening at the Orchid Lounge off the casino floor on Sunday, Aug. 18 at 9 a.m. The prize package features a custom 2005 Harley Davidson EVO Chopper, Lucky 7’s Dunable guitar and Fuzz pedal, Heil Microphone Package*, Lifetime PSYCHO LAS VEGAS High Roller Passes, MGM Resorts Las Vegas Vacation Package, Vegas Indoor Skydiving Party Block, Relapse Records rare vinyl lot and limited-edition PSYCHO LAS VEGAS + OBEY exclusive merchandise. It's valued at $36,000.
Guests can reserve their tournament spot by registering online here and submitting payment in person to the Mandalay Bay Box Office by 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.
Three-day GA passes for Psycho Las Vegas are still available for $249 (excluding tax and fees) as well as single day tickets starting at $109 (excluding tax and fees).
Kicking off the three-day PSYCHO LAS VEGAS festival is Psycho Swim, an all-day music filled pool party at DAYLIGHT Beach Club at Mandalay Bay Thursday, Aug. 15. Tickets are included in the VIP High Roller package or can be purchased online starting at $35 (excluding tax and fees) for those 21 years of age and older.
That lineup includes: Corrosion of Conformity, Lucifer, Danava, ASG, Primitive Man, Yakuza, Monophonics, Motorbabe, Mother Mercury, Idle Hands, Howling Giant and Thrown Into Exile.
Tickets for all of these events can be purchase by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.