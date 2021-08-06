LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Potbelly Sandwich Shop is set to open its second Las Vegas Valley location on Aug. 10.
According to a news release, the new location is located at 6580 S. Rainbow Blvd. Suite 120, immediately north of 215 off the Rainbow Blvd exit on the right.
The eatery notes that in celebration of the opening, the first 100 people to visit Potbelly Spring Valley on the Aug. 10 opening day will receive a free skinny sandwich.
After the first 100 visitors, all guests who visit during the first week will receive a free soft drink with the purchase of any sandwich or salad.
The new Potbelly Spring Valley location is the second shop in a franchise development agreement for 10 locations in the Las Vegas market. It joins a Henderson location, which opened in December last year.
The location’s hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Delivery, order ahead, catering, and the Potbelly Perks reward program are available through Potbelly.com or the Potbelly app.
