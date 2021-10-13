LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The pop-jazz phenomenon Postmodern Jukebox will return to The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in summer 2022, the venue announced.
The band will perform on June 17, 2022 with tickets starting at $39.50.
Postmodern Jukebox (PMJ), is "known for putting 'pop music in a time machine,'" a media release said. "The Grand Reopening Tour will feature an ensemble of multi-talented singers and musicians bringing [creator Scott] Bradlee’s generation-spanning arrangements alive night after night."
PMJ has amassed more than 5 million subscribers on YouTube and have been touring since 2014.
