LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- GRAMMY Award-nominated artist Post Malone has announced he is extending his Runway Tour.
As part of the tour extension, Post Malone will make a stop in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 14, 2020, according to a news release.
Post Malone will be joined by Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh on the second leg of his tour.
Held at MGM Grand Garden Arena, tickets for Post Malone's Las Vegas show go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Nov. 22 at 9 a.m. PST at axs.com.
